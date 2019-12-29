2 dead, 4 injured after car accident at Lucky Plaza shopping centre

SINGAPORE: Two people died and four other pedestrians were injured after an accident involving a car at Lucky Plaza shopping centre on Sunday afternoon (Dec 29).



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident along Orchard Road at about 5pm involving a car and six female pedestrians aged between 29 to 43.

Two of the pedestrians, aged 29 and 35, were unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. They later died from their injuries.

A police cordon at Lucky Plaza after an accident on Dec 29, 2019. (Photo: Gabrielle Andres)

Four pedestrians, aged 30 to 43, were conscious when they were sent to the hospital.



"A 64-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death," said police, adding that investigations were ongoing.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 304 Orchard Road at about 5pm and dispatched five ambulances.



Photos and videos circulating on social media show twisted railings next to the main road, overlooking a service road on a lower level where the car and several victims can be seen. In a video, paramedics can be seen attending to at least two victims.



A police cordon at Lucky Plaza after an accident on Dec 29, 2019. (Photo: Gabrielle Andres)

In another video, a victim is seen pinned under the car while another victim is lying nearby.

Members of the public are also seen lifting the car so that a victim could be pulled out from underneath the vehicle.



When CNA visited the scene at about 6.05pm, the driveway of Lucky Plaza was cordoned off by the police, with a large crowd gathered around the area.



At least eight police vehicles were at the scene.

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Andres.

