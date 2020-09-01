64-year-old driver charged over Lucky Plaza car crash that killed two

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old driver was charged on Wednesday (Sep 2) over a car crash at Lucky Plaza shopping centre that killed two Filipino women and injured four others in December last year.

Chong Kim Hoe was charged under the Road Traffic Act for dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and dangerous driving causing hurt.

On Dec 29, a car drove off the road in the direction of a railing outside Lucky Plaza’s apartment block, where the six women were sitting.

The car and women landed on a driveway below that led out of a car park for the Orchard Road shopping mall.

Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, were taken to hospital where they died from their injuries.

The four injured were Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, Ms Arceli Picar Nucos - who is Ms Arlyn's sister - and cousins Egnal Layugan Limbauan and Demet Limbauan Limbauan.

All six were domestic helpers from the Philippines working in Singapore.



Flowers and candles have been left by people in remembrance of accident victims who died in a car crash at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

The man was arrested and was identified as a private-hire vehicle driver with Grab.

The ride-hailing service said at the time that it had suspended him while investigations were ongoing.



Chong is currently out on bail and will return to court on Sep 25.



If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison for causing death while driving a motor vehicle.

