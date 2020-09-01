64-year-old driver charged over Lucky Plaza car crash that killed two
SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old driver was charged on Wednesday (Sep 2) over a car crash at Lucky Plaza shopping centre that killed two Filipino women and injured four others in December last year.
Chong Kim Hoe was charged under the Road Traffic Act for dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and dangerous driving causing hurt.
READ: Two sisters among six Filipino victims in Lucky Plaza car crash: Philippine Embassy official
READ: Lucky Plaza accident: CCTV footage emerges of moments before fatal crash
On Dec 29, a car drove off the road in the direction of a railing outside Lucky Plaza’s apartment block, where the six women were sitting.
The car and women landed on a driveway below that led out of a car park for the Orchard Road shopping mall.
Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, were taken to hospital where they died from their injuries.
The four injured were Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, Ms Arceli Picar Nucos - who is Ms Arlyn's sister - and cousins Egnal Layugan Limbauan and Demet Limbauan Limbauan.
All six were domestic helpers from the Philippines working in Singapore.
READ: Lucky Plaza accident: Emotional scenes as family, friends attend wake of victim Arlyn Nucos in Singapore
READ: Pain, regret and uncertainty: The Philippines’ ‘modern day heroes’ and the ones their deaths leave behind
The man was arrested and was identified as a private-hire vehicle driver with Grab.
The ride-hailing service said at the time that it had suspended him while investigations were ongoing.
Chong is currently out on bail and will return to court on Sep 25.
If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison for causing death while driving a motor vehicle.