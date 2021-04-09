Weekend entry restrictions at Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza to be lifted after 'crowding situation' improves

SINGAPORE: Weekend entry restrictions at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will be lifted from Saturday (Apr 10), almost eight months after they were put in place as part of COVID-19 measures.

“Improvements in the crowding situation” have been observed at the two malls, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Friday.

“While entry restrictions have been lifted, visitors are strongly advised not to rush to these malls immediately, or to visit during peak hours,” STB and ESG said in a joint release.

“To avoid a longer waiting time to enter the malls, patrons should plan their visits during weekdays or non-peak periods on weekends.”

Odd-even entry restrictions based on the last digit of the identification number for each visitor have been in place at the malls since Aug 29 last year. This was done to manage crowds after persistent crowding and long queues were observed at both malls.

Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza are popular with foreign domestic workers in Singapore, especially on weekends when such workers typically take their rest days.



IMPROVEMENTS SEEN

STB and ESG said that these restrictions can now be lifted because of a number of improvements seen at both malls during weekend peak periods.

Firstly, there is “better queue management along the thoroughfare of Lucky Plaza with no disruption to pedestrian flow”.

Secondly, there is “better management of pedestrian traffic around the perimeter of Peninsula Plaza, with additional efforts by the mall operator to redesign and improve the queue system at entry points”.

And thirdly, there are “reduced crowds around the mall perimeters and within both malls as a result of mall operators’ efforts to prevent congregation”.

“Both malls have also demonstrated greater compliance with safe management measures,” STB and ESG said, noting that the number of composition fines issued to businesses and individuals at the malls has dropped by 70 per cent compared to the period before entry restrictions were implemented.

STB and ESG said that they will continue to work closely with the mall operators and relevant agencies to ensure the strict implementation of all prevailing COVID-19 safe management measures.

“We will also closely monitor the crowd situation at both malls and will reimpose entry restrictions if necessary,” STB and ESG added.



