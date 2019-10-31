Lui Tuck Yew appointed Singapore's Ambassador to China

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister Lui Tuck Yew has been appointed Singapore’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

Mr Lui received his letter of credence from President Halimah Yacob on the same day.



He was previously Singapore’s ambassador to Japan, a post he took up in 2017.

Mr Lui served as Minister for Transport from 2011 to 2015, and concurrently as Second Minister for Defence in 2015. He was also Minister for Information, Communication and the Arts from 2009 to 2011, as well as Second Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2012.

He left politics after deciding not to stand for re-election in 2015.

Prior to joining politics, Mr Lui was the CEO of the Housing and Development Board, and chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

He will replace incumbent Stanley Loh, who has served as Ambassador to China since March 2012.

Mr Loh was previously the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Singapore Embassy to the USA. He was also press secretary to former prime minister Goh Chok Tong.