‘We want to be husband and wife forever’: Terminally ill patient and fiancee celebrate engagement in hospital

SINGAPORE: Despite having end-stage lung cancer, 58-year-old Pang Ming Kwong is determined to make the most of his time. He recently proposed to his girlfriend from his hospital bed, and the couple plan to marry in January.

On Saturday (Dec 15), Mount Elizabeth Hospital threw them an engagement party, which was attended by about 50 family and friends.

In a room filled with pink, red and white balloons, nurses sang A Thousand Years from the Twilight movies, as Mr Pang’s fiancée Koh Soh Kuan, 49, stood by him, dressed in white.

The couple, both Singaporeans, have been together for eight years. Mr Pang, who was diagnosed with lung cancer about three years ago, decided to propose to her on Nov 17 when she went to visit him.

Ms Koh told Channel NewsAsia that she was extremely happy and touched by the proposal, although she did not expect it.

"We really love each other, we want to be husband and wife forever, no matter where we are," she said.

Pang Ming Kwong and Koh Soh Kuan got engaged in a ceremony at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, with about 50 friends and family members in attendance. (Photo: Mount Elizabeth Hospital)

​​​​​​​

Ward nurses helped Ms Koh with her makeup, and the hospital’s in-house chef prepared a cake and food for the celebration.

A church pastor invited by the couple officiated the ceremony, with a symbolic exchange of rings.

“When our ward nurses heard about Mr Pang's wishes, they gathered together, and with the blessings of management, fulfilled Mr Pang's dreams today," said Dr Noel Yeo, CEO of Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Orchard.

According to Ms Koh, her fiance remains spirited while undergoing treatment.

Mr Pang, who has gone through five rounds of chemotherapy, cannot speak without a speaking valve. He told Channel NewsAsia in a note that he was “very happy", and that his plans for the future was just to "be happy" with Ms Koh.

He said during the ceremony: "If not for the hospital organising this, I won't have the happiness that I have now, I'm very grateful.”

