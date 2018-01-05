M Ravi given 18-month mandatory treatment order after assaulting lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss

SINGAPORE: Non-practicing lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, has been sentenced to an 18-month mandatory treatment order on Friday (Jan 5) for causing hurt to two lawyers, and breaking into one of the offices of the Eugene Thuraisingam law firm.

Last August, he assaulted lawyer Jeanette Chong-Aruldoss at The Adelphi, causing her to fall and suffer a bruised right hip. Moments later, he struck Mr Nakoorsha Abdul Kadir with a handbag when the latter tried to intervene after hearing the commotion.



The order means that in lieu of jail time, Ravi has to undergo treatment for his bipolar disorder which he was diagnosed with in 2006. The mandatory treatment order can be revoked if he re-offends or fails to comply with the conditions of his treatment.

Four other charges, including two counts of public nuisance at the Sri Mariamman Temple on Jul 31 and Aug 11 2017, were also taken into consideration during sentencing.

As part of his sentence, Ravi has to comply with five conditions under the mandatory treatment order. He has to undertake blood tests as and when required to determine that he has taken his medication and will need to undergo psychological sessions at the Institute of Mental Health.

Ravi will also have to agree to have his private psychiatrist, Mr Munidasa Winslow, share information with the IMH team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining two conditions were imposed by District Judge Brenda Tan on Ravi. These include prohibiting him from creating a nuisance or causing harassment to others, especially at religious institutions and secondly, to not post video casts of himself except for professional or commercial purposes.

Speaking to reporters outside the State Courts after the sentencing, Ravi said that by complying with the conditions he hopes he would be able to “move forward with his career” and “continue his international human rights work”.

He shared that he has just started work at Carson Law Chambers, which is led by former National Solidarity Party Secretary General Lim Tean, as its head of knowledge management and strategic alliance.

M Ravi added that upon his recovery, he was “mortified” at his assault on the two lawyers.

“It must have been very distressful for them. It was also very hurtful for me to know that I’ve hurt them. (They were) people who were quite close to me and cared for me,” said Ravi.

