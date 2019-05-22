M1 customers affected by fibre broadband disruption

SINGAPORE: M1 fibre broadband customers reported having trouble accessing the Internet on Wednesday morning (May 22).

In a Facebook post at about 9am, the telco said: "Customers may experience difficulties in accessing fibre services in some areas in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore.



"Our engineers are working hard to resolve the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide updates as soon as possible," it added.

However, some M1 customers in the western part of Singapore also reported being unable to access the Internet. This included customers in Jurong, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Clementi and Queenstown.



In response to queries from CNA, M1 said the disruption started at between 8.30am and 9am, and only affected customers in the northern and eastern parts of the island.

On Tuesday, M1 fibre services in the northern part of Singapore were disrupted at around 1pm due to a fibre cable outage involving fibre operator Netlink Trust.

Services were restored by 5.15pm. M1 said the disruption on Wednesday was not related to Tuesday's outage.