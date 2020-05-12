M1 reports fibre broadband service disruptions

SINGAPORE: M1's fibre broadband Internet service was facing disruptions on Tuesday morning (May 12), the telco said in a Facebook post just before 8am.



Customers "in the western, central and eastern parts of Singapore" may be affected, said M1, adding that its engineers were "working hard to resolve the issue".

Some online commenters said the disruption was frustrating as they had to work from home during the ongoing COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period.



"Please work on it fast as I need to (make) calls later. Can't even call in to customer services line," said Facebook user Ru Yan's.



Commenters reported experiencing outage in various areas islandwide, including Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Boon Keng, Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Hougang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Punggol, Sembawang, Sengkang, Serangoon, Siglap, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru, Queenstown and Yishun.



Online service tracker Downdetector showed that users started reporting M1's service outage from early Tuesday morning.

(Graphic: Downdetector)

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide updates as soon as possible," said M1.





On Apr 15, StarHub users experienced an hours-long Internet disruption which left customers fuming.



The telco later apologised to its customers and offered a one-time rebate on their monthly home broadband fee.



Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran said last week the authorities would work with telcos to increase the buffer of their network capacity. He made the comment in response to a question by Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa about the surge in Internet traffic during the circuit breaker period.

CNA has contacted M1 for more details on the outage.

