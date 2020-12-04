M1 reports disruption to fibre broadband, fixed voice services across Singapore

SINGAPORE: M1's fibre and fixed voice services were disrupted on Friday (Dec 4) across many parts of Singapore, with frustrated users complaining about the inconvenience caused.

"I stay in Punggol and working from home and I can't connect to WiFi, this (affects) my work! Totally disappointed!," said Facebook user Maggie Teo on the Singapore telco's social media page.

"Marsiling Drive also down. So frustrating when you have to work from home and I cannot even get through 1627," said another Facebook user, Zulekah Isfaq Ahmed, referring to the telco's helpline number.

This is the third disruption to M1 services this year.

The telco said in a Facebook post at about 6.40pm on Friday that "some customers may experience difficulties" in accessing its fibre and fixed voice services in "some parts of Singapore".



In an update at 7.30pm, M1 said its engineers and recovery team were onsite and service restoration was "currently under way".

"We are working with all relevant parties to ensure that the affected service will be restored as soon as possible," it added.



The disruption started at about 6pm, according to online service tracker Downdetector.

People reported experiencing a service outage in various areas, including Hougang, Serangoon, Kallang, Yishun, Boon Keng, Choa Chu Kang, Holland Village, Yew Tee, Tampines, Geylang, Buangkok, Punggol, Bukit Panjang, Queenstown, Ang Mo Kio, Lorong Liew Lian, Aljunied, Pasir Ris, Woodlands, Bedok and Jurong West.

Screencapture of the M1 live outage map on the Downdetector website as of 7.10pm on Dec 4, 2020.

M1 was fined S$400,000 this year over disruptions to their broadband Internet service in May.

The disruption occurred during Singapore's COVID-19 "circuit breaker", prompting many complaints from Internet users frustrated by the inconvenience while working from home.

On May 12, the disruption lasted 23 hours from 7am to 6am the next day, affecting about 18,000 customers.

On May 13, users were hit by another disruption which lasted about six hours and affected up to 20,000 subscribers.

