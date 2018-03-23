M1 to sell electricity plans to Jurong residents

SINGAPORE: M1 said on Friday (Mar 23) that it will begin selling electricity plans offered by Keppel Electric to residents living in Jurong from Saturday.

Customers staying in the area will be able to sign up for the plans at IMM Jurong and use the offers and discounts during the Jurong Open Electricity Market (OEM) soft launch, M1 said in a press release.

Both new and recontracting mobile customers can opt for either a discount of S$80 on a Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phone, or six months of free "upsized data".

The news came four days after Starhub announced on Monday that it has partnered with solar energy firm Sunseap to offer two electricity plans.

“Since last August, we have collaborated with M1 on utilities metering solutions using M1’s NB-IoT network to track customers’ energy usage more efficiently," said Ms Janice Bong, the general manager for Keppel Electric. "Today, with the OEM Jurong soft launch, we are happy to partner with M1 again so that residential consumers can sign up conveniently at M1 stores and also enjoy exclusive bundled offers."

The soft launch of OEM begins on Apr 1 and aims to offer greater flexibility to households and businesses in Jurong by allowing them to "buy electricity from a retailer with a price plan that best meets their needs," their website states.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The OEM applies to customers with postal codes starting with 60, 61, 62, 63 or 64. Consumers who wish to continue purchasing electricity from SP Group at the regulated tariff may choose to do so.