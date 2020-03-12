Man found dead at foot of observation tower in MacRitchie Reservoir

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an observation tower in MacRitchie Reservoir on Thursday (Mar 12).

The police say they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 6.50am on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police found the man lying motionless at the foot of Jelutong Tower in MacRitchie Reservoir.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A screenshot of a Facebook post saying a body was found at the foot of the tower has been circulating on social media and messaging apps.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jelutong Tower is a seven-deck observation tower that overlooks MacRitchie.