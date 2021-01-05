NTUC founding member Mahmud Awang dies aged 93

SINGAPORE: Former chairman of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Mahmud Awang died on Monday (Jan 4) at the age of 93.

Mr Mahmud was a founding member of NTUC, serving as caretaker president and the union's first chairman.

He then was elected to the Legislative Assembly and later, became a Member of Parliament for Kampong Kapor from 1963 to 1968.

In a letter to Mr Mahmud's son, Mr Endut Mahmood, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he was "deeply saddened" by the former union leader's passing.

"In the two years when Singapore was in Malaysia, Malay PAP leaders, including Encik Mahmud ... came under fierce and relentless pressure by UMNO politicians to choose race over nation. But Encik Mahmud and his comrades embraced the nobler dream and held firm in their conviction.

"Because of their courage and leadership, the vision of a multiracial Singapore was kept alive, and is today a reality," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee added that Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was "forever grateful" for Mr Mahmud's "stout-hearted support at this critical moment in our history".

Mr Mahmud was a pallbearer at the elder Mr Lee’s state funeral.

Mahmud Awang (extreme left), a pallbearer at Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's funeral in 2015. (Photo: MCI/LH Goh)

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post that the labour movement was "saddened" to hear of Mr Mahmud's passing.

"Brother Mahmud was a man of service who persevered, not for personal gain but because he believed his efforts would deliver a better life for those who followed," said Mr Ng in a letter addressed to Sopiah Mahmud, Mr Mahmud's daughter, and which was also co-signed by NTUC president Mary Liew.

"The labour movement will continue to honour him by following his example to help our workers because Brother Mahmud has inspired us, and as he would say: 'We'll help anytime'."

Mahmud Awang (centre) and Devan Nair being received in Harbin Airport by the Vice-President of the All China Federation of Trades Union in May 1960. (Photo: NTUC Archives)

Mahmud Awang (seated third from left) was the President of the Singapore Traction Company Employees Union, in 1961. (Photo: NTUC Archives)

Mr Mahmud first became involved in union work when he joined the Singapore Traction Company as a bus conductor.

He won the support of many unions, and was elected the president of the Singapore Trades Union Congress (STUC) in 1958.

When the STUC was disbanded, Mr Mahmud was appointed caretaker president and the first chairman of NTUC's Pro Tem Committee. Subsequently, he took on the role of the trade union's vice-president.

In 1963, he was accorded the Public Service Star and in 1980, the prestigious Veteran of Labour award for his service and contributions to the labour movement.

He also served on the Industrial Arbitration Court, the Adult Education Board and the Singapore Vocational Advisory Board.