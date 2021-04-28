Woman charged for abusing maid, failing to pay salary on time

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old Singaporean woman accused of abusing her foreign domestic worker and failing to pay her on time was charged in court on Wednesday (Apr 28).

Ummi Kalsum Ali faces 10 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She allegedly assaulted the Indonesian maid, 49-year-old Sugiyem Bt Samad Radimah, on multiple occasions between February and October last year in her flat along Pasir Ris Drive 6.

TODAY reported that she is accused of slapping Sugiyem on her face and ears, as well as punching her eyes and hitting them with objects including clothes hangers. This caused the maid to suffer permanent sight damage on both of her eyes.

In October, Ummi is said to have pressed a heated iron on Sugiyem's forearm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a media release on Wednesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it was alerted to the case by the Centre for Domestic Employees on Oct 28, 2020.

"Ummi also failed to provide Sugiyem with timely and adequate medical attention after Sugiyem made multiple requests to Ummi to see a doctor," said MOM.



The police said they received a report on Oct 30, 2020 that a woman had abused her former domestic worker.

"As the domestic worker had returned to Indonesia when the report was received, efforts were taken to facilitate her return to Singapore to assist with investigations," said the police on Tuesday.

Advertisement

If convicted of ill-treatment by neglect, Ummi can be jailed up to 24 months, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

For each charge of failing to pay Sugiyem's salary, she faces a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both, if found guilty.



She will also be barred from employing a foreign domestic worker in the future, said MOM.

"MOM takes the safety and well-being of all (migrant domestic workers) MDWs seriously and is committed to introducing new safeguards to better protect them against potential abuse," it said.

Foreign domestic workers who need assistance can call the MOM helpline at 1800 339 5505, or the Centre for Domestic Employees at 1800 2255 233.



Anyone with information on suspected offences involving foreign domestic workers can report the matter to MOM at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438 5122.