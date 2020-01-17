Maid arrested after employer attacked with a knife

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old foreign domestic worker was arrested on Friday (Jan 17) after allegedly attacking her employer with a knife.

Police said in a news release that the victim alerted them at about 11am on Friday, saying her maid had attacked her with a knife in her home along Commonwealth Close.

The authorities conducted ground enquiries and viewed CCTV footage, and the woman was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

She will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, she could be jailed for life or up to 15 years, as well as fined or caned.

