Maid arrested for throwing items from 2nd-storey Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper was arrested on Friday (Jan 19) for throwing items from a second-storey flat in Ang Mo Kio.

The police said they were alerted at around 2.30pm on Friday to the incident at Block 623 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9. The domestic helper, who is 31 years old, was arrested.



Channel NewsAsia understands that no one was injured in the incident.



A video circulating on WhatsApp and social media showed the woman tossing items out of the flat’s window, including a rice cooker, kettle, pots and pans, and a bamboo pole.





One of several passers-by gathered near the block can be heard in the video calling the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.