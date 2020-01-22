Domestic worker arrested after toddler found with burns

SINGAPORE: A domestic worker has been arrested after the child of her employer was found with burns along her left hand.

The police on Wednesday (Jan 22) said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means last Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at Block 992B Buangkok Link, and a 30-year-old woman was arrested.

Speaking to Chinese news channel 8World, the 16-month-old child's father - who did not want to be identified - described how events unfolded.

He was out of the house last Tuesday when he got a call from his older daughter. The eight-year-old told him her younger sister had been burnt and was crying very hard.

Initially, he told her to wait until he came home and to apply medication first, but after about 10 minutes she called again to say that the toddler was still crying, and so he hurried home.

"When I came home ... I was so shocked, because it was so serious," he said in Mandarin, adding he had never seen burns so severe.

The father holds his 16-month-old daughter as he speaks to reporters on Jan 22, 2019.

He took the toddler to a nearby clinic, which referred them to KK Women's and Children's Hospital due to the severity of the burns.

"I immediately took her there. The doctor said: 'These are second-degree burns, it's pretty serious'," said the father.

He described how his daughter had blisters and dead skin from the burns on her left hand, and said she could need a skin graft to prevent the burns impacting the mobility of her hand.

The next day, when the man and his wife were about to take their older daughter to school, they found that the domestic worker had packed all her belongings.

"She told me she wanted to go back, she didn't want to work anymore," he said.

However, the man said his wife became suspicious and suggested the two check their CCTV to see what had happened.

"When we saw the CCTV, we were so shocked ... we really couldn't bear to keep watching, because this was too (hard to watch)," he said.

Composite image of the toddler's burnt hand (left) and a screengrab from CCTV footage. (Images: Facebook / Amy Low Mei Liang)

He described seeing the domestic worker grab his daughter's hand and thrust it into a hot cooking pot, doing this four times.

The couple then reported the matter to the police.

While waiting for the police, they asked the domestic worker whether she had scalded the child. When asked why, he claimed the maid said it was because she wanted to go home.

Police investigations are ongoing.