Maid charged with murder of 70-year-old woman at Choa Chu Kang flat

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old maid from Myanmar was on Wednesday (Jun 27) charged in court with the murder of a 70-year-old woman.

Zin Mar Nwe was arrested on Monday after the woman, believed to be her employer, was found lying motionless inside her flat at Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at around 3.30pm.

If found guilty of committing murder, Zin Mar Nwe faces the death penalty.

She will be remanded for psychiatric evaluation for a week. No bail will be offered as it is a capital case.