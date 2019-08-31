Maid levy concession to extend beyond immediate family from Sep 1

SINGAPORE: The maid levy concession will be extended from Sep 1 to include the employer's Singaporean extended family member or friend who lives in the same household, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) announced in a press release on Saturday (Aug 31).

Currently, levy concession is given to those whose foreign domestic workers are caring for an immediate family member in the same household.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The change is expected to benefit around 1,000 employers, MOM said.



"Caregiving arrangements in Singapore have evolved over time. Beyond caring for the immediate family members, MOM recognises that Singaporeans are also caring for members of their extended family or friend who lives in the same household," MOM said in its press release.

The eligibility criteria for the extended family or friend remains the same as that for the immediate family member. The individual must be a Singapore citizen and fall within the following categories:



Young child below 16 years old;

Elderly person who is at least 67 years old

Person with disabilities (as certified by an assessor approved by the Agency for Integrated Care)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maid employers who apply for a new foreign domestic worker from Sep 1 must indicate their application that they are living with and caring for an eligible person, MOM said.

Existing employers who now qualify under the revised criteria should submit an application through MOM’s website from Sep 1 for the levy concession, the Ministry added.

