Maid on trial for committing sexual acts on 11-year-old boy

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old foreign domestic worker is on trial for allegedly committing sexual acts on her employer’s son.

The alleged offences happened between January 2016 and May 2016, when the victim was just 11 years old.



The Indian national was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation under the Children and Young Persons Act, and one count of making threatening communication under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Both the victim and the accused cannot be named due to a gag order.

According to court documents, the foreign domestic worker kissed the child on the lips between end January and early February 2016.

On one occasion, she allegedly made the child squeeze her breasts, and on another occasion later in April 2016, she made him squeeze her nipples.

One month later, she touched his genitals over his underwear.

Sometime at the end of 2016, the foreign domestic worker also threatened to release an explicit video clip of both of them engaging in sexual activities, alarming the child.



In the opening statement, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said the prosecution will be calling seven witnesses – including the victim and his family members.

Hearings were conducted behind closed doors on Monday (Jun 18).



The trial continues tomorrow.