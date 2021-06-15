Maid who was tested for COVID-19 at a regional screening centre should have been taken to doctor first: MOH

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker who was taken to a regional screening centre (RSC) by her employer after developing COVID-19 symptoms should have consulted a doctor first, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Jun 15).

The maid was one of 14 new community cases reported on Tuesday. Identified as Case 64233, the 41-year-old Philippine national tested positive for COVID-19 on Jun 15 after developing a sore throat, cough and anosmia (loss of smell) on Jun 14. She is currently unlinked to any previous cases.

Her employer took her to a regional screening centre, where she was tested for COVID-19 on the same day. Her antigen rapid test result was negative, while her polymerase chain reaction returned a positive result.



MOH said that those who are unwell or have medical concerns should consult their primary care doctor, where they may be referred for COVID-19 screening at a regional screening centre.

"They should not go directly to an RSC for COVID-19 tests unless they are invited as part of our community surveillance testing operations," said MOH.

The woman's serology test result was negative for the N antigen, suggesting the presence of early infection.

She received her first COVID-19 vaccine jab on May 21.



Singapore reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all of which were locally transmitted.

Nine of the newly reported cases are linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, bringing it to 25 cases.

The market had been scheduled to reopen on Wednesday after three days of deep cleaning but it will now be shut for two weeks, until Jun 26, MOH said.



Meanwhile, a food centre at Telok Blangah Drive will close for three days for deep cleaning and disinfection after a hawker working there tested positive for COVID-19.



