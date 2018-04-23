Maid who worked for CapitaLand Group’s founding president claims trial over theft

She is accused of stealing more than S$50,000 worth of items from Mr Liew Mun Leong and his family members.

SINGAPORE: A maid who worked for CapitaLand Group’s founding president Liew Mun Leong, and allegedly stole more than S$50,000 worth of items from him and his family, claimed trial on Monday (Apr 23).

Parti Liyani, 44, an Indonesian, is accused of stealing a S$25,000 damaged Gerald Genta watch and S$1,800 worth of clothes belonging to Mr Liew’s son Karl, a former private banker.

From Mr Liew, who filed the police report, she allegedly stole two Longchamp bags and a Pioneer DVD player worth S$1,400. The thefts were said to have taken place on Oct 28, 2016, on Chancery Lane in Novena, where Mr Liew and his family live.

Parti is also accused of stealing Gucci sunglasses with red stains worth S$500 and a Prada bag worth S$1,000 from Karl’s daughter, as well as fashion accessories and other items worth S$1,100 from Karl’s sister. Other stolen items included in the charges are blankets and bedsheets.

Channel NewsAsia understands that Parti had been working in Singapore since 1996, and for Mr Liew for eight years.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tang Ru Long who was involved in the preliminary investigations took the stand on Monday.

ASP Tang had put out an arrest warrant for Parti, who was out of the country at the time. She was arrested when she returned on Dec 2, 2016.

The trial is expected to continue until Wednesday. If convicted of theft, Parti faces up to seven in years in jail and a fine.