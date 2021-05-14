Maids aged below 45 can register interest from later half of May for COVID-19 vaccination: MOM

SINGAPORE: Foreign domestic workers below 45 years old will be able to register their interest from the later half of May to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a notice sent to employers on Friday (May 14), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that those who register will be invited to receive a vaccine when they are eligible, according to "prevailing age bands".

Those aged 45 years old and above can now register and receive their vaccinations, the ministry added.

They will receive an SMS as soon as there are slots available for booking. Information is also provided in their native languages.

Foreign domestic workers going for vaccinations must download the TraceTogether mobile app or use the token to facilitate contact tracing.

MOM urged employers to encourage their domestic workers to register for vaccination.

“You can assure your (domestic worker) that the COVID-19 vaccination is safe," MOM said, adding that they can be vaccinated even if they have chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes, eczema or asthma, or non-severe allergic reactions to medication, food or insect bites.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday that Singapore has administered more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

About 1.9 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among them, about 1.3 million have received their second dose.

