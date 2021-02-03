Maids, confinement nannies to take COVID-19 serology test on arrival in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies arriving in Singapore from this Friday (Feb 5) will have to take a serology test for COVID-19, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.

This is in addition to the on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test requirement already in place since Jan 24.

The serology test will be mandatory for maids and nannies with recent travel history to higher-risk countries and regions, MOM said, citing the multi-ministry task force for COVID-19. It did not specify which countries and regions are higher-risk.

The serology test is a blood test which can detect if a person has recovered from an old COVID-19 infection. This indicates that they have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.



Those who test positive can therefore be released from their stay-home notice period, said MOM.

"Employers of these recovered workers will see lower SHN (stay-home notice) costs,” the ministry added.



SEVEN-DAY COVID-19 TESTING PROGRAMME

A post-stay-home notice testing programme will also be extended to maids and confinement nannies arriving from higher-risk countries and regions.

This will apply to maids and nannies who are issued with an entry approval by MOM and are subject to a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities on arrival.



During the seven days after serving their stay-home notice, these workers will have to undergo additional swab tests to ensure that they are free of COVID-19.



Demand in Singapore for new foreign domestic workers is going strong despite the extra costs involved in bringing them in amid the pandemic, according to employment agencies.



MOM on Wednesday also announced the extension of the post-stay-home notice seven-day testing programme to newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers in the construction, marine and process sectors from higher-risk countries and regions.



Previously, only those headed to dormitories would be subject to the additional tests.



The ministry said these additional measures are necessary to “to further reduce the risk of transmission from newly arrived migrant workers into the workplace”.

