Maintenance work to resume on Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems on Mar 4

SINGAPORE: Maintenance work on the Sengkang and Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems will resume on Mar 4 and go on until the end of April, SBS Transit said in a press release on Thursday (Feb 22).

Work on Sundays had started in January this year before stopping for the Chinese New Year period in February.

For the next two months, work will continue to be carried out on Sundays during passenger service hours, said SBS Transit, adding that LRT services will still be available at all stations on one platform. The other platform will open later at 7am on maintenance days.

"We seek commuters' understanding that one platform will have to be closed as power supply to its guideways will need to be turned off for safety reasons," said the transport operator.

Guideways are paths on which the light rail vehicles move.

SBS Transit is replacing the power rail and power rail assemblies, as well as conducting preventive maintenance works on the signalling cables.