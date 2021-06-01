Malaysia authorities bust syndicate using modified fire extinguishers to smuggle drugs into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has busted a drug syndicate that smuggled drugs into Singapore using modified fire extinguishers.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jun 1), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the operation was a result of intelligence information sharing between the bureau, Malaysia’s NCID and the Johor police, citing Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

“Motivated by profit, drug traffickers and syndicates will continue to take huge gambles to smuggle illicit drugs into Singapore, and will stop at nothing to evade detection from the authorities," said CNB.

"The recent arrests in both Malaysia and Singapore are a testament to the close cooperation between the drug enforcement agencies in both countries."

CNB said it would continue to work closely with Malaysia’s NCID to share timely intelligence and to secure Singapore's borders against transnational drug trafficking activities.

On May 18, the CNB arrested seven people, aged 26 to 48, for suspected drug offences. It also seized various drugs with a street value of close to S$850,000.

About 466g of heroin, which was concealed inside a fire extinguisher, was seized from a residential unit near Jurong East Ave 1.