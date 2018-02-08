Malaysian bak kwa concealed in pastry packaging stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have intercepted two illegal attempts to bring in large quantities of bak kwa from Malaysia through the Woodlands Checkpoint over the last two days.

The bak kwa was concealed in pastry or cookie packaging, the ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 8).

As Malaysia is not an approved country for the importation of meat products by travellers, the packets of bak kwa were disposed of, the authority added.

"ICA and AVA would like to remind travellers that controlled items like ‘bak kwa’ are subjected to travellers’ allowance from approved countries," ICA said.







According to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore's (AVA) website, pork products brought into Singapore for personal consumption must come from a list of 21 countries that are approved by AVA. Malaysia is not on the list.

These meat products must also not exceed 5kg.



For processed meat products, AVA allows travellers to bring them in from all countries and regions. However, each person is allowed to bring in a maximum of 5kg of processed food products and the value of the goods cannot exceed S$100.



ICA said in its post that livestock, meat and meat products can only be imported from sources that meet AVA’s animal health and food safety standards.

"Travellers are not allowed to bring in meat, meat products and eggs from Malaysia," ICA said.

