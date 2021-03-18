Malaysia cargo drivers to receive certificate after COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore, exempted from daily on-arrival tests

SINGAPORE: Malaysian cargo drivers who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore will receive an immunisation certificate and be exempted from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after the second dose, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (Mar 18).

Responding to CNA's queries, MTI said: "Cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who have taken both doses of the vaccine in Singapore will receive an SMS acknowledgement that they have completed the vaccination process, as well as an immunisation certificate."

"They will be exempted from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after the second dose. However, they may continue to be subjected to testing at Singapore’s land checkpoints from time to time," MTI added.

MTI said cargo drivers who are not vaccinated will still be allowed to enter Singapore, but they will be subjected to prevailing border health measures such as COVID-19 tests on arrival.



Additionally, the ministry said that all cargo drivers and accompanying personnel, regardless of vaccination status entering Singapore, will still be required to adhere to existing safe management measures in the course of their work.

These measures include ensuring that SafeEntry and temperature checks are done before entering the delivery sites, and observing safe distancing at all times including during the unloading and delivery of cargo, MTI said.

Earlier this month, Singapore's Health Ministry said that the Government will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter the country from Malaysia on a regular basis.



MTI later confirmed that drivers eligible for the vaccinations in Singapore will be selected based on the frequency of their travel between the two countries. The vaccination is voluntary and the cost of the vaccination will be borne by the Singapore Government.

Some Malaysian cargo drivers who deliver essentials such as fruits and vegetables to Singapore have welcomed the move by the Singapore Government to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

With the vaccination, they hope that waiting time at the land checkpoints due to COVID-19 tests may be shortened.



In January, some drivers complained that they were experiencing delays at the land entry checkpoints after MTI announced that COVID-19 antigen rapid testing would be progressively rolled out for Malaysia cargo drivers delivering essential goods to Singapore.



