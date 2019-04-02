Complaints of Causeway, Second Link congestion as S'pore bans foreign vehicles with outstanding fines: Report

SINGAPORE: Motorists complained of long queues on the Causeway and Tuas Second Link after Singapore started its ban on foreign vehicles with outstanding fines on Monday (Apr 1), The Star Online reported.

In February, Singapore authorities announced that foreign vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences could be denied entry into the country from April.



According to the Star Online's report on Tuesday, Malaysians travelling into Singapore for work were stuck in long queues on both the Causeway and Second Link near Gelang Patah.



Heavy traffic on the Johor side of the Causeway, in the early hours of Apr 2, 2019. (Photo: Telegram/SG Custom & Msia Road)

A commuter told the Malaysian news outlet that the congestion at the Tuas Checkpoint was "much worse" because some drivers stopped to pay their fines while others were forced to turn back.



Traffic at Tuas Second Link heading to Johor Bahru on Apr 1, 2019. (Photo: Telegram/SG Custom & Msia Road)

"The checkpoint booths at the Malaysian side are not enough, which is the first cause of congestion," Kathleen Ann Kili, 28, told the news outlet. "Now with the ban, the situation gets from bad to worse."



Singapore’s decision to deny entry to all foreign vehicles with outstanding fines also resulted in people opting for public transport instead of driving, the report added.

Factory worker Nurhanah Jasni Hashim, 30, told The Star Online that there were long queues of people waiting to board buses at JB Sentral.



Traffic at the Tuas Checkpoint on the evening of Mar 31, 2019. (Photo: Telegram/SG Custom & Msia Road)

CNA has reached out to Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for comment.