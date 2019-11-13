Singaporeans reminded to ensure passports are stamped correctly at Malaysian immigration

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia over the school holidays should check that their passports are stamped correctly, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Nov 13) in a travel reminder ahead of the upcoming school holidays.

Singaporeans should also be prepared to deal with accidents, natural disasters or terrorist attacks, and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe during their overseas travel, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The end-of-year holidays for primary and secondary schools in Singapore begin on Saturday, with students scheduled to return to class on Jan 2 next year.

Junior College students go on their break from Nov 23 or when their A-Level examinations end.

In addition to personal safety, Singaporeans should also take care to familiarise themselves with the laws and customs restrictions of the country they intend to travel to, said MFA.

"Singaporeans travelling to and from Malaysia, in particular via the land checkpoints, are reminded to ensure that your passport is presented to a Malaysian immigration officer and stamped correctly before leaving the Malaysian immigration booth," said MFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Failure to do so is an immigration offence in Malaysia and the penalties can be severe, including detention, a fine, and a ban from future entry into the country," it added.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to keep themselves abreast of local news in cities around the globe which are facing social unrest.

"In 2019, demonstrations have occurred in several major cities across the world. Such demonstrations can sometimes escalate into violence. It is important for Singaporeans to keep abreast of local news, avoid any protests or demonstrations and heed the advice of the local authorities," it said.

For those taking part in outdoor leisure activities overseas, they should be mindful that certain sporting activities, especially in open seas, may carry risks.

Individuals should ensure that they are physically competent to take part in an activity and make every effort to ascertain if the trip organiser or guide is reliable and that appropriate safety and contingency plans are in place.

"When in doubt, Singaporeans should consult the relevant professional bodies or sporting associations for specific advice, it said.

Those who require consular assistance may contact the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or call the MFA duty office at +65 6379 8800/8855.