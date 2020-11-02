Flow of goods and services between Singapore and Malaysia remains smooth: Chan Chun Sing
SINGAPORE: The flow of goods and services between Malaysia and Singapore has remained smooth despite movement curbs in some states in Malaysia, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Monday (Nov 2).
Mr Chan was responding to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Desmond Choo. Mr Choo asked how the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia and the country's movement control order has affected the delivery of goods and services to Singapore.
He also asked how prepared the ministry has been to meet any disruptions of supplies since the start of the pandemic.
To combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Malaysia has imposed a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya since Oct 14.
"The CMCO does not affect economic activities such as logistics, which continue to operate. The flow of goods and services between Malaysia and Singapore has remained smooth," said Mr Chan in a written parliamentary reply.
"We have a mutual interest to ensure that supply chains function well so that essential supplies remain available to both countries and business disruption is minimised."
Mr Chan added that Singapore is able to withstand unexpected disruptions through a combination of strategies, such as stockpiling essential items, diversifying import sources and increasing local production.
"We are also working closely with companies on their business continuity plans. I wish to thank everyone for their support and hard work during this unusual time," he said.
In April, Mr Chan said in Parliament that the Singapore Government has a "multi-pronged strategy" to deal with an unprecedented disruption to global supply chains caused by COVID-19.
