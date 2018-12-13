Singapore has 'alternative sources' for eggs: AVA says after Malaysia warns may limit exports

SINGAPORE: Singapore has a "wide range of alternative sources" for eggs, in line with its food diversification strategy, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Thursday (Dec 13).

Its response comes after Malaysia said on Monday that it was looking into limiting or stopping the export of eggs to ensure sufficient supply for its domestic market.

Singapore importers are still getting their usual supplies from Malaysia, but the city-state also has a wide range of alternatives, said AVA in a statement on Thursday.

"Nevertheless, in line with our overall food diversification strategy, we have a wide range of alternative sources for our eggs, including our local farms."

Last year, egg imports from Malaysia made up 73 per cent of Singapore's egg consumption, said AVA.

Local egg farms produced 27 per cent of Singapore's egg consumption, while less than 1 per cent was imported from accredited farms in Thailand, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to NTUC Fairprice, about 40 per cent of its eggs come from Malaysia, and prices have increased by 5 per cent in the last week.

However, it "practises diversified sourcing" to ensure a stable supply.

Sheng Siong says more than half its eggs are from Malaysia and that its supplier is considering getting eggs from Thailand instead.