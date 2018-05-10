'Clear vote for change': Tharman on Malaysia election result

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam called the result of Malaysia's 14th general election a "clear vote for change in Malaysia".

The country's long-serving former premier, Mahathir Mohamed, 92, on Wednesday (May 9) led his coalition to a stunning victory, toppling the 61-year rule of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Official results showed that Pakatan Harapan won 113 of parliament's 222 seats, clinching the simple majority required to rule. The BN had 79.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister said that the votes had been "across the board - Malays, Chinese, Indians and even the Dayaks in Sarawak".

"Wish Malaysia well, and hope we continue to work together for mutual good of our people," Mr Tharman wrote.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin posted a message on Facebook saying that Singapore is looking forward to working with the new Malaysian government.

"Our Malaysian friends have made their choice and spoken out decisively," he wrote. "We look forward to working with the new Government and leaders, and to continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries."





