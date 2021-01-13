'No disruptions' to supply chains after Malaysia tightens COVID-19 measures: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: There have been "no disruptions" to supply chains between Singapore and Malaysia after the latter announced further steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 this week, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday (Jan 13).

COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have risen in four-digit daily jumps in recent weeks. The country reported a record 3,309 new infections on Tuesday, bringing its total to more than 140,000 cases.



Malaysia's king on Tuesday declared a state of emergency that would last until Aug 1 or earlier depending on the state of COVID-19 infections.

On Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said COVID-19 restrictions would be tightened from Wednesday, with five states and three federal territories placed under Movement Control Order (MCO).



Under the restrictions, which are in place until Jan 26, interstate travel is banned across Malaysia while travelling between districts is not allowed for the states under MCO.



"We are in close contact with our Malaysian counterparts regarding the latest moves they have taken to prevent the virus from spreading further," said Mr Chan in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"We are both committed to working closely together to maintain the integrity and interdependence of our bilateral supply lines.

"Over the last two days, there have been no disruptions to our supply chains and goods have continued to flow freely between our countries," he said.

Mr Chan said that Singapore has had to prepare for potential disruptions to supplies and supply chains throughout the course of the pandemic.

"Over the last few months in particular, we have seen how quickly new clusters can emerge and spread, resulting in governments around the world having to take tough measures to control the transmission of the virus, sometimes disrupting the supply chains," he said.



He said that Singapore has continued to build up a "healthy stockpile" of essential food items, while strengthening diversification efforts and opening up new supply lines with many other countries.

"I want to assure Singaporeans that our supply chains are continually being diversified and strengthened," said Mr Chan.

"We are quietly confident but not complacent. I also thank Singaporeans for staying calm and adaptable amidst the evolving situation which has allowed us to better mitigate potential disruptions and stay resilient."



