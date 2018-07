Malaysia Foreign Affairs Minister to make introductory visit to Singapore: MFA

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah will make his introductory visit to Singapore from Jul 30 to 31.

In a statement on Sunday (Jul 29), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saifuddin will call on President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit.

Saifuddin will meet and be hosted to lunch by his counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.