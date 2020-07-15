JB-Singapore RTS Link project signing ceremony to be held on Jul 30, says Malaysian transport minister

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has confirmed that a signing ceremony will be held on Jul 30 to finalise the agreements between Singapore and Malaysia to proceed with the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

In a parliamentary oral reply on Tuesday (Jul 21), Dr Wee said that the prime ministers for both countries will witness the ceremony, which will be held at the Johor-Singapore Causeway.

He said that both countries have completed negotiations for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link project and are prepared to sign three agreements during the ceremony - a bilateral agreement, a concession agreement and an agreement to form a joint venture company to operate the rail line.



He was responding to a question by Johor Bahru Member of Parliament Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir regarding the current status of the project.



Dr Wee elaborated that the construction of the RTS Link is expected to begin immediately after the necessary approvals are acquired in January next year. The RTS is expected to begin operations at the end of 2026.

He added that the construction will happen in two phases. The development and civil phase will take place from 2021 to end of 2024, while the commissioning and testing phase will take place from 2025 until the end of 2026.



Dr Wee also said that the estimated ceiling cost for the RTS project now stands at RM3.161 billion (S$1.03 billion). However, this does not include the cost for the relocation of the depot from Mandai in Singapore to Johor Bahru.



Earlier this month, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) said both sides have been in "intensive discussions" on the RTS project.

"Like Malaysia, we are optimistic that the discussions on the outstanding matters can be concluded by the Jul 31 deadline," said an MOT spokesperson.



Artist’s impression of the RTS Link Woodlands North Station. (Image: LTA)

The RTS Link aims to connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way to help ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

It was meant to be completed in 2024, but work on the project has been suspended.

The suspension has been extended three times at Malaysia's request, with the latest extension until Jul 31 due to Singapore's COVID-19 "circuit breaker" measures and Malaysia's movement control order.

