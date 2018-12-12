Malaysia 'seems to be using technical excuse’ to change airspace arrangements: Singapore's Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: Malaysia seems to be using a "technical excuse" to change airspace arrangements in southern Johor, said Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Wednesday (Dec 12).



Malaysia had last Tuesday announced that it wants to reclaim its "delegated airspace" in southern Johor, citing concerns over sovereignty and national interest.

It had at the same time objected to Singapore's publication of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport, saying that it would restrict the construction of tall buildings at Johor's Pasir Gudang.



“The key point is if it were a technical concern, with goodwill, I am confident a mutually satisfactory technical solution can be found," Mr Khaw said on Wednesday, referring to the ILS.



“But I think the situation seems to be using this technical excuse to trigger demand, to change the airpace arrangement which was brokered by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) long long ago in 1973, which has worked very well, benefiting all stakeholders in this region," he added.



Mr Khaw was speaking to reporters a day after Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke posted a video on his Facebook page, reiterating why Malaysia opposes Singapore's decision to implement ILS procedures at Seletar Airport from Jan 3, 2019.



The video explains that due to the ILS, the height buffer of planes landing at Seletar would restrict the construction of tall buildings at Johor's Pasir Gudang, and the Malaysian port in the area "will be subjected to higher risk and multiple restrictions".

In response, Mr Khaw said that there are “a few inaccuracies” in the video, which showed how a crane in Pasir Gudang could become a safety risk.



“But that’s not how ILS works. ILS is like autopilot, an aircraft. It’s a tool for the pilot, the pilot can always have manual intervention if security concerns require it. So like autopilot, it doesn’t mean the pilot doesn’t have control, the pilot retains full control throughout the flight,” said Mr Khaw.



The ILS procedure refers to an assisted navigational aviation facility at the airport which provides vertical and horizontal guidance to flights descending and approaching the runway.

It provides a point of entry which guarantees the accuracy and efficiency of flights, and increases the probability of landing a plane in an airport, Mr Loke had explained in parliament.

Under the current arrangement, management of the airspace over southern Johor is delegated to Singapore, meaning that Singapore provides air traffic control services in that airspace.

This arrangement was agreed upon in 1973 by Malaysia, Singapore and other regional states, and subsequently approved by ICAO. A bilateral agreement was then signed between Malaysia and Singapore in 1974.

Mr Khaw had pointed out last week that Seletar Airport is not a new airport, and that the ILS procedures are in line with the current flight profile. Publishing the ILS procedures was just a translation of the current situation onto paper, making safety rules clearer and more transparent, he added.



Singapore's Ministry of Transport had also said that the procedures do not impose any additional impact on other airspace users as well as businesses and residents in Johor. In addition, it disputed Malaysia's claim that the ILS was published without discussion with Malaysia authorities.

Both countries are also locked in a maritime dispute, after Malaysia unilaterally extended its Johor Bahru port limits in a manner which, according to the Singapore government, "encroaches into Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas".

ONE MALAYSIAN SHIP LEFT IN SINGAPORE WATERS



Mr Khaw told reporters on Wednesday that Malaysia has since taken steps to de-escalate tensions in Singapore waters. One Malaysian ship remains in the area, he said, down from three last Friday afternoon.



“We value our bilateral relations with Malaysia, that’s why we are trying our best to find a peaceful solution to the current dispute. We explained to them that stationing their ships in our waters does not make an iota difference to their legal claim. It doesn’t enhance their legal case. They acknowledge this legal point,” said Mr Khaw.



“They are committed to take effective measures to de-escalate on the ground. I think this is a good move in the right direction. We too intend to manage this dispute in a calm and peaceful manner, however while they committed to de-escalate and have taken some steps, they do not agree to withdraw completely. This creates an unnecessary risk of an accidental escalation on the ground,” he added.



"That’s why once again we strongly urge Malaysia to withdraw from our waters. Otherwise this risk is also not conducive to the upcoming bilateral discussions that we are going to hold next month."



BILATERAL MEETING SET FOR JANUARY



Mr Khaw also confirmed that Singapore and Malaysia will meet to discuss the issues in the second week of January.



“The meetings are being scheduled by foreign affairs ministries of both countries and we have found a common slot which is the second week of January and we will proceed with the meeting,” he said.



Mr Khaw also quoted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who said last month that both countries are "like twins".

“And that’s a good illustration. As twins, you ought to embrace each other and help each other grow and help each other succeed and celebrate each other’s achievements. Then I think it is so much better,” he said.