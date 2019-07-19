Malaysia lorry driver jailed, fined after crash that killed Singapore family

Singapore

Malaysia lorry driver jailed, fined after crash that killed Singapore family

Port Dickson car accident
Four people were killed when a Singapore-registered car was crushed by a lorry at Port Dickson on Wednesday (Jan 3). Photos of the accident were circulated on social media.
(Updated: )

Bookmark

PORT DICKSON: A 55-year-old lorry driver on Friday (Jul 19) was sentenced to five years’ jail after he was found guilty of reckless driving which caused the deaths of four members of a Singaporean family.

Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak also fined lorry driver P Mani RM40,000 (US$9,725) and suspended his driving licence for three years.

Singaporeans Rosli Samad, 54, and Maimunah Sapari, 51, were in a Honda Stream with their two daughters at the Lukut-Sepang junction near Port Dickson at about 2.30pm on Jan 3, 2018 when the crash happened.

A video of the incident showed the lorry coming in at high speed and hitting a motorcycle before skidding onto the opposite lane and crashing into the Honda Stream, a Mercedes and a Perodua Myvi.

Ms Maimunah and her daughters - 24-year-old Nur Amalina and 18-year-old Dayana Sarah – died at the scene while Mr Rosli died on the way to hospital.

Four other Malaysians were also injured in the accident.

Source: Bernama/CNA/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark