Malaysia lorry driver jailed, fined after crash that killed Singapore family

PORT DICKSON: A 55-year-old lorry driver on Friday (Jul 19) was sentenced to five years’ jail after he was found guilty of reckless driving which caused the deaths of four members of a Singaporean family.



Magistrate Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak also fined lorry driver P Mani RM40,000 (US$9,725) and suspended his driving licence for three years.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporeans Rosli Samad, 54, and Maimunah Sapari, 51, were in a Honda Stream with their two daughters at the Lukut-Sepang junction near Port Dickson at about 2.30pm on Jan 3, 2018 when the crash happened.



A video of the incident showed the lorry coming in at high speed and hitting a motorcycle before skidding onto the opposite lane and crashing into the Honda Stream, a Mercedes and a Perodua Myvi.



Ms Maimunah and her daughters - 24-year-old Nur Amalina and 18-year-old Dayana Sarah – died at the scene while Mr Rosli died on the way to hospital.



Four other Malaysians were also injured in the accident.

Advertisement