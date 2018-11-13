'Defending the indefensible': Malaysia's Mahathir slams Aung San Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Nov 13) Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was trying to "defend the indefensible" over alleged atrocities committed by the country's military against minority Rohingya Muslims.

Asked on the sidelines of a speech he delivered in Singapore to comment on how Myanmar and Aung San Suu Kyi had been dealing with the Rohingya issue, Mahathir said: "It would seem that Aung San Suu Kyi is trying to defend what is indefensible.

Advertisement

"They are actually oppressing these people to the point of killing them, mass killing."

A UN report in August detailed a military crackdown with genocidal intent that began in 2017 and drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Myanmar has denied most of the allegations in the report. Aung San Suu Kyi has previously said her civilian government should not bear all responsibility for the crisis because the military retains a powerful political role under the constitution.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Aung San Suu Kyi, who is in Singapore for the ASEAN summit, has been widely criticised for her handling of the crisis.



Amnesty International said on Tuesday that it had withdrawn its most prestigious human rights prize from Suu Kyi, accusing her of perpetuating human rights abuses by not speaking out about violence against the Rohingya.



Southeast Asian nations will call for those responsible for atrocities in Myanmar's Rakhine state to be held "fully accountable", according to a draft statement prepared for a regional summit, reflecting a stronger line being taken within the group.

A final statement could be issued after the ASEAN leaders meet late on Tuesday.

