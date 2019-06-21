2 Malaysian men caught trying to smuggle e-cigarettes through Woodlands Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian men were recently caught trying to smuggle e-cigarettes and related paraphernalia into Singapore by strapping the items to their legs, the authorities said on Thursday (Jun 20).
In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the men arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint in a Malaysia-registered taxi on Jun 18, and were referred for further checks.
“During the course of checks, officers found a total of two e-cigarettes and eight bottles of e-cigarette liquids strapped to the legs of a 22-year-old male Malaysian,” said ICA.
E-cigarette parts were found on another 21-year-old male Malaysian seated in the same taxi.
ICA said on Thursday that both were assisting the Health Sciences Authority in its investigation.
It added that it would continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contraband.
In April, e-cigarette paraphernalia was found hidden in a container of cooked white rice at Woodlands Checkpoint. ICA shared a photo on Facebook of what appeared to be bottles of juice - which turned out to be liquid containing nicotine - taped together and covered with rice in a blue container.
The container was found in the storage compartment of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle.
The buying, using and possessing of e-cigarettes is illegal in Singapore.