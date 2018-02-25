Malaysia, Singapore authorities bust regional drug syndicate, arrest 14

JOHOR BAHRU: Singapore and Malaysian authorities busted a regional drug trafficking syndicate in a joint investigation that resulted in 14 people - including six Singaporeans - arrested in four raids in Johor Bahru on Friday (Feb 23).



An assortment of drugs worth about RM1.2 million (S$404,000) were seized in the raids between noon and 3.30pm in Taman Johor Jaya, Mount Austin, Taman Desa Jaya and Stulang Laut.

The drugs comprised 12.8kg of "Ice" (methamphetamine), 4,333 Ecstasy pills, 200 Eramin-5 pills and 0.95kg of ketamine. S$8,000 and RM5,000 in cash and five cars were also seized, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to CNB, the syndicate was believed to be supplying drugs within Malaysia as well as to some countries in the region. A number of the syndicate’s members were believed to be Singaporeans engaged in drug activities in Malaysia.



CNB and the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Malaysia Police worked closely together to uncover the syndicate's network and their modus operandi, and NCID launched an operation when it received information that the syndicate was planning a drug run involving a "sizeable amount of drugs", CNB said.

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said seven Malaysian men, five Singaporean men, one Singaporean woman and a Thai woman aged between 19 and 65 were arrested.

Investigations by NCID are ongoing, and CNB said that if convicted of drug trafficking, all the Singaporeans arrested may face the death penalty.

CNB director Ng Ser Siong said in the statement: "It is important that drug enforcement agencies cooperate closely to take out drug syndicates that operate with no respect for borders.

"Through close and timely cooperation, we can take the fight to the drug syndicates.”