Malaysians with Singapore PR can now apply for PCA scheme to travel home

SINGAPORE: Malaysia citizens who are permanent residents (PRs) working in Singapore are now eligible to apply for the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) scheme.



Applications to travel under the scheme open from Monday (Jan 11), said the High Commission of Malaysia last Friday. Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also updated its SafeTravel site on Monday with details of the scheme.

"The inclusion of this category of workers in the PCA scheme will allow more Malaysian workers in Singapore to apply for short-term leave after working in Singapore for at least 90 consecutive days," said the High Commission in a Facebook post.



Previously, the PCA was open only to Singaporeans and Malaysians who hold long-term immigration passes in the other country.



According to Malaysia's immigration website, PCA travellers entering the country will have to serve a seven-day Home Surveillance Order and undergo a COVID-19 test.



All PCA travellers, except for Singapore PRs, arriving in Singapore must take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours before departure, according to the ICA website.

Travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result in English from recognised or accredited laboratories in Malaysia.

After entering Singapore, all PCA travellers, including Singapore PRs, have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. They will also have to clear another COVID-19 swab test before they can leave the facility.



While in Singapore, they must abide by local public health requirements and safe distancing measures, and use the necessary mobile apps such as TraceTogether, ICA said.



PCA travellers can only enter or exit via the two land checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas.



Travellers who develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of their entry into Singapore will have to seek medical treatment at their own or their employer’s expense. If symptoms occur after 14 days of their return, the costs of their treatment will be borne by the Singapore Government, ICA said.



Singapore-based companies that wish to sponsor PCA applications for their employees can do so online.



More details on the PCA can be found on ICA's website or Malaysia's immigration website.



