COVID-19 FAQ: How are Singaporeans in Malaysia affected by the restricted movement order?

Malaysia's restricted movement order kicked in from Wednesday (Mar 18), with citizens barred from leaving the country and foreigners stopped from entering. But what does it entail for Singaporeans who are in Malaysia?

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia government on Wednesday (Mar 18) imposed a restricted movement order that bars its citizens from going overseas and foreigners from entering the country until the end of March.



The order, established by the Malaysian government, aims to prevent further spread of COVID-19, said Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

As of Wednesday morning, Malaysia reported two deaths from COVID-19 and 673 cases in total, the highest in Southeast Asia.



For Singaporeans who are in Malaysia during the restricted movement order for work or a holiday, we have put together information from the Singapore High Commission in Malaysia and Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to answer frequently asked questions:



Q: Will Singaporeans in Malaysia be allowed to leave the country during the restricted movement order?



Answer: Yes. Singaporeans in Malaysia will be allowed to leave during the period of the order, which is between Mar 18 and Mar 31, the Singapore High Commission said.

Singaporeans should be prepared for significant travel inconveniences due to the travel restrictions, it added.

ICA has deployed more manpower at Singapore's land checkpoints to facilitate the movement of travellers across the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, said ICA.

Q: Are Singaporeans allowed to enter Malaysia during the restricted movement order period?

Answer: All foreigners who are not employed under “essential services” will not be allowed to enter Malaysia during the period of the restricted movement order, according to the Singapore High Commission.

This includes Singaporeans with Malaysian permanent residence status. Those employed under “essential services” must obtain a verification letter from their employers and present it to the Malaysian Immigration Department at the point of entry.

Q: Will airports and land checkpoints in Malaysia remain open during the restricted movement order period?



Answer: Based on the current available information, airports and land checkpoints will continue to operate.

Various airlines are still operating flights out of Malaysia, the Singapore High Commission said. Travellers should check directly with the respective airlines for any flight changes or cancellations.

The Causeway early in the morning at around 7.20am on Mar 18, 2020. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Q: Will Singaporeans returning from Malaysia be subjected to the 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN)?

Answer: Singaporeans travelling into Singapore from Malaysia via sea or land crossings will not be placed on the 14-day SHN upon entry into Singapore, the Singapore High Commission said.

However, those who fly into Singapore from Malaysia will be placed on a SHN.

Other foreign nationals entering Singapore from Malaysia via sea, land or air will be issued with a 14-day SHN upon entry to Singapore.



Q: Do Singaporeans/Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) and/or Singapore long term pass holders in Malaysia need to obtain prior health clearance approval from Singapore’s Ministry of Health before entering Singapore?

Answer: Singaporeans, PRs and Singapore long term pass holders in Malaysia are not required to submit health information to Singapore’s Ministry of Health and obtain the ministry’s approval before entering Singapore.

Q: Will Malaysians with Singapore PR status be allowed to leave Malaysia during the restricted movement order period?

Answer: As outlined by the Malaysian government, Malaysian citizens will not be allowed to leave Malaysia during the restricted movement order period from Mar 18 to Mar 31.



For further queries, Singaporeans in Malaysia may contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur at +60-3-2161-6277 or via email at singhc_kul@mfa.sg. Alternatively, Singaporeans may contact the Consulate-General in Johor Bahru at +60-7-226-5012 or via email at Singcon_jhb@mfa.sg.



