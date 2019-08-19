Malaysian authorities call off search for missing Singaporean kayaker Tan Eng Soon

MERSING: Malaysian authorities have called off the search and rescue operation for missing Singaporean kayaker Tan Eng Soon, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a press release on Monday (Aug 19).

The search operation was stopped at about 9pm on Sunday, the agency added. Mr Tan had gone missing along with fellow Singaporean Puah Geok Tin while kayaking off the coast of Mersing on Aug 8.

"The search and rescue operation was halted as no more new clues were found following the discovery of the female victim on Aug 14. However, the search operation will be started again if there are new (leads)," said Johor Maritime chief Aminuddin Haji Abdul Rashid.



The body of Ms Puah was found last week in the waters off Kemaman, Terengganu. The two were separated from their group while kayaking near the Endau islands.



A kayak was found near Kuantan Port by fishermen. (Photo: Bernama)

The maritime chief added that the search operation involved a total of 155 people, five aviation assets and 11 maritime assets. The operation also cost a total of RM431,380 (S$143,130).

