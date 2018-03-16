Malaysia to implement Vehicle Entry Permit in stages

SINGAPORE: The implementation of Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags for foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia through the Causeway and Second-Link Expressway will be carried out in stages.

The system will roll out upon completion of application tests that are expected to be completed in mid-April, said Malaysia's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai on Friday (Mar 16).



The system was originally scheduled for the beginning of this year but faced delays as the government wanted to fine-tune the system.



The VEP tags, which were announced last October, aim to prevent foreign vehicles from being cloned and sold within Malaysia.

This will also allow authorities to prevent vehicles with outstanding summonses from leaving the country.



"The Ministry is currently in the process to introduce the VEP system in phases at the Malaysia-Thailand border, and the Sabah/Sarawak-Indonesia/Brunei borders," said Mr Liow in the media statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tag, which costs RM25 (S$8), is fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and will be placed on the windshields of vehicles.

