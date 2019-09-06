Unclear if Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit requirement will apply to all land borders: MOT

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Transport Ministry will “consider the appropriate response” if Malaysia will apply its Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement only on Singapore-registered vehicles, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Friday (Sep 6).

In April, Malaysia announced that all foreign vehicle owners coming into the country through land borders will have to register for a VEP starting October. Once implemented, only VEP-registered vehicles will be allowed entry into Malaysia.

Malaysia will implement the VEP requirement in stages, starting with vehicles entering from Singapore through Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Johor.

The Malaysian Transport Ministry had also said the second and third phases will eventually include all land borders connecting Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia to Malaysia.

But on Monday, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke was quoted by Sin Chew Jit Poh as saying that the ministry is still studying how to implement the VEP at these other borders.



It is not clear from Mr Loke's latest comments whether the VEP will be implemented at the land borders with Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei, and how much later, said MOT.



“If Malaysia’s VEP requirement is only applied on Singapore-registered vehicles, we will consider the appropriate response,” MOT said in its statement.