Malaysia vessel Polaris, Greece-registered ship collide in Singapore waters: MPA

SINGAPORE: Malaysian buoy-laying vessel Polaris and a Greece-registered ship collided in Singapore waters on Saturday afternoon (Feb 9), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

Full statement below:

"At 1428hrs today (9 February 2019), there was a collision between Greece registered bulk carrier Pireas and Malaysia vessel Polaris in singapore territorial waters within Singapore Port Limits off Tuas.

PIREAS was on its way from Singapore to its next port of call at Tanjung Pelapas when the collision took place.

MPA is deeply concerned that the presence of unauthorised vessels in Singapore port limits can cause confusion for the international shipping community and threaten navigational safety in our waters.

MPA is investigating the incident."



