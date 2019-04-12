Malaysian carrier Firefly to resume Singapore flights with twice-daily trips

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian budget carrier Firefly said on Friday (Apr 12) that it will resume flights to Singapore with two trips a day.

The move comes after Malaysia suspended its permanent Restricted Area over Pasir Gudang indefinitely, while Singapore withdrew the Instrument Landing System procedures at Seletar Airport, paving the way for Firefly to resume operations.

Advertisement

Firefly will offer two flights a day between Subang and Seletar Airports from April 22 to 28, followed thereafter by six daily flights, it said.

"The schedule takes into account stringent safety measures that are in compliance with the technical requirements established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia," it said.

Chief executive officer Philip See said the flights will play a significant role in strengthening economic and social ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's important for business, for connecting family and friends, and for tourism, to have our Singapore flights reinstated," he said.

"The new schedule, along with other service enhancements, will be progressively rolled out over the coming months."

Going forward, the 12-year-old airline aims to resume a full schedule once the necessary technical and regulatory approvals are secured.

Tickets are available for purchase from Friday via website www.fireflyz.com.my, the mobile app or the call centre at 03-7845 4543.

Firefly suspended its flights to Singapore in December last year, after it was unable to obtain approval from Malaysia’s aviation regulator to move its operations from Changi Airport to Seletar Airport.

Before the suspension, Firefly offered 20 daily flights between Singapore and Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan.