Malaysian charged with helping ex-City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han flee the country

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old Malaysian man was charged on Wednesday (Feb 28) with abetting Chew Eng Han to flee the country from Pulau Ubin jetty on a motorised sampan.

For his trouble, Khoo Kea Leng allegedly received S$8,000 in cash from Chew, the former City Harvest Church leader convicted of misusing S$50 million of church funds.

Chew, 57, was due to start his jail term of three years and four months on Feb 22. He attempted to skip town on Feb 21.

Chew and boatman Tan Poh Teck were arrested at sea on Feb 21 about 2.4km away from Pulau Ubin jetty. They were headed to Malaysia, authorities said.

Khoo was arrested in Malaysia with the help of the Royal Malaysian Police and handed over to the Singapore Police Force on Monday.

He allegedly received the cash payment on Feb 20 - the day before Chew made his escape - at a public carpark near Block 75 Marine Drive in Singapore.

Khoo was taken back to the scene on Tuesday. He told the police how he and Chew had made arrangements for Chew to skip town, and that he was paid thousands to help him.

A judge ordered Khoo’s remand on Wednesday. He will next appear in court on Mar 7.

Chew and Tan, the boatman, are due to appear in court on Thursday.

Chew’s older brother Eng Soon has been arrested and released on bail. The authorities suspect he may have had a part to play in the escape plot. The 61-year-old has not yet been charged.