Malaysian killed, 13 injured in bus crash on Karak Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian was killed and 13 others were injured in an accident at Kilometre 30.9 of the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Expressway on Saturday (Apr 7).

A spokesman at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said received a distress call at about 3.30 pm on an accident involving a bus and a lorry.

He said an engine from the Selayang Fire and Rescue station was then sent to the scene.

“The accident involved 12 Singapore nationals and two locals. All the injured were sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.



Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said that a Singaporean was killed in the crash, based on reports from Malaysian media. This has been corrected.

